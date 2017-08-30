Only in Express
  • National Sports Day: From Harmanpreet Kaur to Sardar Singh, sportstars receive awards

Published on August 30, 2017 12:51 am
    National Sports Day was observed on August 29 on the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand. Various sports stars from India also received the sports awards on Tuesday at the Parliament from President Ram Nath Kovind. Here's basketball player Prashanti Singh (L) and cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

    Apart from the Arjuna Awards and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, special awards were also given. Nita Ambani got the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2017 Award. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

    Former captain of Indian hockey team Sardar Singh received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award alongwith Paralympics gold medallist Dev Jhanjharia. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

    At the Sports Awards, Nita Ambani was present at the Ashoka hotel with her daughter. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

    Harmanpreet Kaur's parents were not able to attend the award ceremony due to the curfew imposed in Moga following the court sentencing of Gurmeet Singh. Basketball player Prashanti Singh (L) and her mother helped Harmanpreet get ready for the awards. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

    Athletes from various sports received the Arjuna awards. In this photo (from left to right) athlete Khushbir Kaur, cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, archer VJ Surekha, footballer Oinam Bembem Devi and basketball player Prashanti Singh receiving their awards. (Source: PTI)

    Boxer L Devendro also received his Arjuna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind. (Source: PTI)

    Wrestler Satyawart Kadian also received the Arjuna award at the National Sports Day. (Source: PTI)

    Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur before the award function. She was instrumental in taking India to the final to Women's World Cup earlier this year. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

