Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets India women’s cricket team, congratulates on spectacular performance
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the women's cricket team after their return from England from a brilliant Women's World Cup campaign. Prime Minister said he was happy to interact with the members of the Indian women's cricket team.
-
Narendra Modi said, "Delighted to meet the proud skipper of a proud team, Mithali Raj Congratulated her for her leadership and her game."
-
Modi said he had a fruitful discussion with Mansi Joshi.
-
Calling Mona Meshram as a well known cricketer, Modi wrote that her batting has been admired by many.
-
Modi said, "Met Nuzhat Parween. Had a very good interaction with her earlier today."
-
Modi wrote, "Appreciated Rajeshwari Gayakwad's consistent bowling in the World Cup. Delighted to meet her today."
-
Modi was all praise for Poonam Yadav and said, "The contribution of Poonam Yadav to the team is immense. Spoke to her on a wide range of issues during our interaction."
-
Modi wrote, "Shikha Pandey is a promising player who made India proud in the recently concluded World Cup."
-
Modi wrote, "Jhulan Goswami is renowned not only in India but across the world for her bowling. Had a very good interaction with her today.
-
"With @ImSushVerma...a reliable wicket keeper and wonderful player."
-
"Interacted with this all rounder par excellence, Deepti Sharma. At a rather young age, her remarkable accomplishments make us proud."
-
"With the talented @ImHarmanpreet...congratulated her for her memorable innings against Australia & wished her the best for the future."
-
Narendra Modi wrote, "Was happy to meet Poonam Raut, who played consistently well through the World Cup. Her contribution to the team is invaluable."
-
"Met @mandhana_smriti. This remarkable player overcame an injury & played the WC. Her innings against England at Derby was stupendous," said Modi.