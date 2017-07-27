Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets India women’s cricket team, congratulates on spectacular performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the women's cricket team after their return from England from a brilliant Women's World Cup campaign. Prime Minister said he was happy to interact with the members of the Indian women's cricket team.

Narendra Modi said, "Delighted to meet the proud skipper of a proud team, Mithali Raj Congratulated her for her leadership and her game."

Modi said he had a fruitful discussion with Mansi Joshi.

Calling Mona Meshram as a well known cricketer, Modi wrote that her batting has been admired by many.

Modi said, "Met Nuzhat Parween. Had a very good interaction with her earlier today."

Modi wrote, "Appreciated Rajeshwari Gayakwad's consistent bowling in the World Cup. Delighted to meet her today."

Modi was all praise for Poonam Yadav and said, "The contribution of Poonam Yadav to the team is immense. Spoke to her on a wide range of issues during our interaction."

Modi wrote, "Shikha Pandey is a promising player who made India proud in the recently concluded World Cup."

Modi wrote, "Jhulan Goswami is renowned not only in India but across the world for her bowling. Had a very good interaction with her today.

"With @ImSushVerma...a reliable wicket keeper and wonderful player."

"Interacted with this all rounder par excellence, Deepti Sharma. At a rather young age, her remarkable accomplishments make us proud."

"With the talented @ImHarmanpreet...congratulated her for her memorable innings against Australia & wished her the best for the future."

Narendra Modi wrote, "Was happy to meet Poonam Raut, who played consistently well through the World Cup. Her contribution to the team is invaluable."