Bihar Politics
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets India women’s cricket team, congratulates on spectacular performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets India women’s cricket team, congratulates on spectacular performance

Published on July 27, 2017 10:40 pm
  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the women's cricket team after their return from England from a brilliant Women's World Cup campaign. Prime Minister said he was happy to interact with the members of the Indian women's cricket team.

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    Narendra Modi said, "Delighted to meet the proud skipper of a proud team, Mithali Raj Congratulated her for her leadership and her game."

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    Modi said he had a fruitful discussion with Mansi Joshi.

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    Calling Mona Meshram as a well known cricketer, Modi wrote that her batting has been admired by many.

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    Modi said, "Met Nuzhat Parween. Had a very good interaction with her earlier today."

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    Modi wrote, "Appreciated Rajeshwari Gayakwad's consistent bowling in the World Cup. Delighted to meet her today."

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    Modi was all praise for Poonam Yadav and said, "The contribution of Poonam Yadav to the team is immense. Spoke to her on a wide range of issues during our interaction."

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    Modi wrote, "Shikha Pandey is a promising player who made India proud in the recently concluded World Cup."

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    Modi wrote, "Jhulan Goswami is renowned not only in India but across the world for her bowling. Had a very good interaction with her today.

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    "With @ImSushVerma...a reliable wicket keeper and wonderful player."

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    "Interacted with this all rounder par excellence, Deepti Sharma. At a rather young age, her remarkable accomplishments make us proud."

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    "With the talented @ImHarmanpreet...congratulated her for her memorable innings against Australia & wished her the best for the future."

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    Narendra Modi wrote, "Was happy to meet Poonam Raut, who played consistently well through the World Cup. Her contribution to the team is invaluable."

  • indian women cricket team, india cricket, women's world cup, icc women's world cup, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, cricket, sports news, indian express

    "Met @mandhana_smriti. This remarkable player overcame an injury & played the WC. Her innings against England at Derby was stupendous," said Modi.

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express