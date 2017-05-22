Mumbai Indians lift third IPL title, become the most successful team of the decade

As Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant drew curtains on the tenth edition of the IPL, it was the Rohit Sharma-led side which prevailed in the thrilling ‘Maharashtra Derby’ at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad and thereby became the first team to lift the IPL title thrice. Courtesy of a clinical bowling performance and some decisive batting Mumbai Indians won the match by just 1 run.

Mumbai Indians are the only team to lift Indian Premier League title thrice in the history of IPL. Chennai Super kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are the other two teams to win IPL title twice each.

Rohit Sharma became the only captain to win three IPL titles and four as a player.

Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh have been a part of the Mumbai Indians from the inaugural season of the cash-rich league.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya are the only siblings to lift the IPL trophy for the same franchise.

Mumbai Indians had finished the league stage as table toppers. However, they had to take a longer route to make it into the final as they lost to Rising Pune Supergiants in the first qualifier.

Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, who has been with the franchise from the first edition of the league, is also the first bowler to take 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Krunal Pandya's 47 brought the 2017 IPL champions out from the face of defeat as his knock helped them reach to 129 after the team was reduced to 79/7.

Ambati Rayudu, who missed the initial part of the season due to an injury which he sustained in their tournament opener, had his fan boy moment when he bagged Sachin Tendulkar's autograph.