MS Dhoni turns 36: Here’s how ‘Mr. Helicopter’ batsman celebrated his birthday

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni turned 36 on Friday and the wicket-keeper batsman celebrated his special day with teammates and family in West Indies. Indian team are presently in the Carribean islands for the five-match ODI series that they have already won and a T20I that is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to social media and uploaded a picture with Dhoni that said, "Happy B'day Mahi bhai wish you lots of happiness and peace and success going ahead. God bless @msdhoni. 😇."

Kuldeep Yadav who made ODI debut for India in this series too uploaded a picture with MS on his Instagram account.

MS Dhoni has been accompanied by wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva on this tour.

Sakshi uploaded a picture of Ziva with father during the celebrations.

Rishabh Pant on his Instagram account wrote,"Happy birthday mahi bhai @mahi7781". Pant was one of the two players who were earlier included in this squad but he didn't get a chance to play in the XI.

R Sridhar clicked a picture with MS Dhoni.