MS Dhoni steps down as India ODI, T20I captain: A look at top moments of his captaincy career

MS Dhoni, India's most successful captain stepped down as India's limited overs captain, thereby bringing an abrupt end to his captaincy tenure.

Virat Kohli will take over the post of limted overs captain from MS Dhoni. Dhoni had early stepped down as the Test captain during India's tour of Australia in 2014.

MS Dhoni is the only Indian captain to have led his side to all three major ICC tournaments. From winning the maiden T20 World Cup in 2007 on his captaincy debut to leading India to a World Cup victory on home soil and helping India maintain the top spot in the Test rankings, he is the most successful Indian captain. In 2013 Dhoni also became the only Indian captain to win the Champions Trophy.

MS Dhoni known for his magic behind the stumps and has 38 stumpings to his name in Tests, 92 in ODIs and 22 in T20s.

Under MS Dhoni captaincy, India long wait of winnning the World Cup came to an end after 27 years, when India lifted the trophy in 2011 beating Sri Lanka.

In his unfinished limited overs career, Dhoni has so far scored 9110 runs in 283 ODIs at an average of 50.89 with 183 not out being his highest score.

MS Dhoni has so far made 1112 runs from 73 T20 Internationals.