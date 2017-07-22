Latest News
MS Dhoni returns to his ‘second home’ Chepauk in style, see pics

Updated on July 22, 2017 11:02 pm
    With Chennai Super KIngs most likely to make a return in Indian Premier League, it was a delight for the fans as MS Dhoni, Mohit Sharma and Matthew Hayden were seen together. Also, former BCCI and ICC president N Srinivasan was in attendance. (Source: PTI)

    Fans cheered for the former Indian skipper, when he sent the ball in the stands with ease.

    Dhoni gained superstar status in Chennai following his exploits with the franchise.

    Under Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings had won the 2010 and 2011 IPL titles and had also the Champions League T20 twice, in 2010 and 2014. (Source: PTI)

    Matthew Hayden was the highest run-scorer in the second edition of the Indian Premier League and was awarded with the orange cap.

    Hayden has often showed his affection for the franchise. (Source: Twitter)

    MS Dhoni alongside former BCCI president N Srinivasan. Srinivasan is a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu's cricket association.

