1 / 7

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was conferred with Padma Bhushan Award on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi by President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Coincidentally, he received the honour on the same day when he led India to on the same day when he guided India to its second ICC World Cup triumph exactly seven years ago. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)