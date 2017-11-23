1 / 6

MS Dhoni surprised students of Army Public School Srinagar by paying a visit to the school on Wednesday. With India busy in a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, former India captain Dhoni is off national duties at the moment. The 36-year old had retired from the longest form of cricket in 2014 and now only plays in limited overs format. With time at his disposal, Dhoni paid a surprise visit to Army Public School in Srinagar on Wednesday. The official Twitter account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted photos of him interacting with school students.