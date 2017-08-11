MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina’s practice session moments at NCA

Ahead of India's one-day series against Sri Lanka, which starts on August 20 in Dambulla, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has started his practice session at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Friday. After the training session, Dhoni posted a picture with his teammates, including Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav on his Instagram account, with a caption,"NCA all test's done.20 mtr in 2.91sec. Run a 3 done in 8.90sec. time for heavy lunch." (Source: Instagram)

Left-handed batsman Suresh Raina is also trying his best to make a comeback in the one-day side after being left out of the ODI squad. He posted a few pictures on his Twitter account, with a caption,"A well spent day at #NCA! Always so much to learn from @msdhoni and be inspired 💪 #NCA #Bangalore #inspiring #motivating." (Source: Twitter)

Suresh Raina also posted a picture with India's promising fast-bowler, Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday. Both of them practiced hard during a productive session at the NCA. (Source: Twitter)

Kedar Jadhav was also seen practising at nets with Raina and Dhoni. Jadhav has been impressive in his first class career and is now focused on improving his form at the International level. (source: Twitter)