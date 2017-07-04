MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s seven years of marriage in pics
MS Dhoni and Sakshi completed seven years of their marriage on Tuesday. The two tied knot on July 4 2010. (Source: PTI)
MS Dhoni got engaged to Sakshi a day before and decided to marry her the very next day in Ranchi. The wedding was a hush-hush affair as the media too didn't get to know about the big event in advance. (Source: PTI)
MS and Sakshi are parents to a daughter Ziva.
The couple share a lovely bond and are spotted together on a number of events and occasions.
Sakshi is a pretty active on social media and is regularly seen posting pictures on her Instagram account.
Dhoni and Sakshi spend time with friend Poorna Patel.
The couple spend some quality time at an event.
Dhoni is presently in West Indies with Indian team and he was soon joined by wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva there.