Sports stars, other than MS Dhoni, who have held positions in Indian armed forces
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- SC/ST Act: No interim stay on March 20 order, Supreme Court says did not dilute provisions
- Fake news order: PM wants guideline spiked; Irani says more than happy to engage with Press
- CBSE paper leak: Board decides against holding a retest of Class 10 maths paper
- NIRF Ranking 2018 LIVE UPDATES: IISc Bangalore tops the university category list, JNU ranks second
- J&K: Army jawan killed, four others injured in Pakistan shelling along LoC
- EntertainmentBaaghi 2 box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff's film earns Rs 85.20 crore
- EntertainmentUrmila Matondkar: Naughtiness and wickedness in Bewafa Beauty is very unheard of
- EntertainmentAjay Devgn rings in 49th birthday with Kajol and kids in Paris
- EntertainmentFive films that show Prabhudheva is more than just a dancer
- SportsCWG: India boxing team doctor reprimanded
- SportsDhoni thanks defence forces after Padma
- SportsSouth Africa register record win against Australia
- TechnologyNokia 9 to feature triple rear cameras, in-glass fingerprint sensor: Report
- TechnologyWhatsApp for iOS updated with two new features, displays Status on iPhone's 'Today View'
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 to feature a notch, Snapdragon 845: All we know so far
- LifestyleThe Kishori Amonkar Who Wasn’t Temperamental