1 / 9

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was conferred the honourary rank of Lieutenant Colonel for his contribution to cricket by the former President of India Pratibha Patil in 2011. On Monday, the 36-year old donned his army uniform while accepting the Padma Bhushan Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)