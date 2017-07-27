Mithali Raj and Co. felicitated on home return

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday felicitated the Indian women’s cricket team that ended as runners-up in the recently concluded World Cup in England. The Mithali Raj-led side marched their way into the final for the second time in the history but lost to hosts England by 9 runs at Lord’s. Goel hailed the efforts of Mithali’s side and even went on to suggest that their performance will inspire a lot of young women to take up sports as a career. (Source: PTI)

“Our women’s cricket team has done exceedingly well and any form of appreciation will be less for them. Despite ending as runner-ups, I feel that the women’s team has won the finals because they have won the hearts of the entire country,” Goel said. (Source: PTI)

This was the second instance when an Indian team made it to the final of Women’s World Cup. (Source: PTI)

India looked steady in their chase of 229 runs but a flurry of wickets pushed them on backfoot and eventually lost the game. (Source: PTI)

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Indian team was welcomed by the fans in Mumbai on their return from England. (Source: PTI)

India marched into the finals of World Cup after beating Australia in the semi-final. Harmanpreet Kaur played a magnificent innings of 171* during the process. (Source: PTI)