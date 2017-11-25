1 / 6

MS Dhoni interacted with budding cricketers in the Uri sector of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir state. In a video posted by Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, Dhoni is dressed in combat as he is an Lt. Col (Hony) with the Indian Army. The former India captain is currently in Kashmir and was in Srinagar earlier this week. He is not part of the Indian cricket team that is play Sri Lanka in the Nagpur Test as he had retired from the longest format of the game back in 2014. (Twitter Photo)