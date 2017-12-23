1 / 9

Barcelona have all but laid their hands on the Spanish league trophy with a 3-0 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The two halves of the match can be treated as two different games itself. Real Madrid were the better team by a mile in a breathless first 45 minutes. But in the second half, Barcelona came back with a vengeance. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi put the Catalans on the way to victory while Aleix Vidal scored in injury time just to add salt to the defending champions' wounds. Messi, with his second half penalty, became the highest scorer of all time for a single club in Europe's top clubs. It was his 526th goal for Barcelona, surpassing Gerd Muller's record. (Source: Reuters)