Lionel Messi gets married in hometown: Inside pics, who’s who attended

Lionel Messi and his childhood girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo married at a ceremony in Messi's Argentine hometown, Rosario, attended by some of the biggest names in football. About 250 guests attended the marriage of Messi and Roccuzzo at a luxury hotel. They included Messi's Barcelona teammates Neymar, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique, who was joined by his wife, Colombian pop star Shakira. Also, former Spain and Barcelona captain Carles Puyol with his girlfriend was in attendance. Messi's parents Jorge and Celia and sister Maria Sol were there to bless the newly wed couple.

The couple, who have known each other for some 25 years, banned mobile phones at the event.

Messi and Antonella, who have two sons, chose to marry in their home town of Rosario, northern Argentina, where they grew up together.

Messi and Antonella took their wedding vows with eldest son Thiago sitting inches in front of them.

Messi was wearing an Armani suit designed by Argentinian designer Claudio Cosano and Antonella's wedding dress was reportedly flown in yesterday accompanied by two bodyguards

Former Barcelona players Xavi Alonso, Cesc Fabregas and Carles Puyol and their wives pose on a red carpet upon arrival.

After the couple were pronounced man and wife, Messi, wearing a blue Armani suit, kissed his bride before caressing son Thiago's hair.

Samuel Eto'o was the first guest to walk along the red carpet and past the world's press.

Barcelona teammate Neymar arrived on his own because, according to Argentinian media, he proposed to girlfriend Bruna Marquezine and she said no.

Spanish footballer Jordi Alba and his girlfriend Romarey Ventura were among the 450 guests.

Luis Suarez and his wife Sofia Balbi pose on a red carpet before the nuptials. (Source: Reuters)