Laureus World Sports Awards: Usain Bolt, Simone Biles take home top honours

Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt was crowned as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for a fourth time while American gymnast Simone Biles won the top honour in the women’s category on Tuesday in Monaco. (Source: Laureus.com)

Usain Bolt won record-equalling fourth Laureus Award. Bolt pipped the likes of Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, world tennis No. 1 Andy Murray and Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James. (Source: Laureus.com)

Simone Biles, who bagged four Gold medals (Team, All-around, Vault, Floor exercise) and a bronze medal in balance beam at the Rio Olympics, secured the accolade ahead of Laura Kenny, Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix.

"Rio was a wonderful way to finish my Olympic career and receiving this Award adds to my personal sense of achievement," said Michael Phelps after winning the Laureus Comeback of the Year. (Source: Laureus.com)

Formula One champion Nico Rosberg, who retired from Formula 1 post winning the Championship by defeating teammate Lewis Hamilton won the Breakthrough of the Year Award. (Source: Laureus.com)

The premier global sports awards took place in the company of royalty as Prince Albert and Princess Charlene joined the biggest names in sport at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday in Monaco. (Source: Laureus.com)

Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester City win Laureus Spirit of Sport Award for their incredible achievement in winning 2015/16 Premier League title. (Source: Laureus.com)

Usain Bolt was awarded his Laureus Award by Michael Johnson while Michel Phelps received his award by Boris Becker. (Source: Laureus.com)