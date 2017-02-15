Menu
  • Laureus World Sports Awards: Usain Bolt, Simone Biles take home top honours

Laureus World Sports Awards: Usain Bolt, Simone Biles take home top honours

Published on February 15, 2017 4:31 pm
  • Laureus World Sports Awards 2017, Laureus awards, Laureus awards 2017, Usain Bolt, Bolt, Bolt Laureus awards, Usain Bolt Laureus Sportsman award, Simone Biles, Biles, Michael Phelps, Phelps, Nico Rosberg, Rosberg, Sports news, Sports

    Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt was crowned as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for a fourth time while American gymnast Simone Biles won the top honour in the women’s category on Tuesday in Monaco. (Source: Laureus.com)

  • Laureus World Sports Awards 2017, Laureus awards, Laureus awards 2017, Usain Bolt, Bolt, Bolt Laureus awards, Usain Bolt Laureus Sportsman award, Simone Biles, Biles, Michael Phelps, Phelps, Nico Rosberg, Rosberg, Sports news, Sports

    Usain Bolt won record-equalling fourth Laureus Award. Bolt pipped the likes of Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, world tennis No. 1 Andy Murray and Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James. (Source: Laureus.com)

  • Laureus World Sports Awards 2017, Laureus awards, Laureus awards 2017, Usain Bolt, Bolt, Bolt Laureus awards, Usain Bolt Laureus Sportsman award, Simone Biles, Biles, Michael Phelps, Phelps, Nico Rosberg, Rosberg, Sports news, Sports

    Simone Biles, who bagged four Gold medals (Team, All-around, Vault, Floor exercise) and a bronze medal in balance beam at the Rio Olympics, secured the accolade ahead of Laura Kenny, Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix.

  • Laureus World Sports Awards 2017, Laureus awards, Laureus awards 2017, Usain Bolt, Bolt, Bolt Laureus awards, Usain Bolt Laureus Sportsman award, Simone Biles, Biles, Michael Phelps, Phelps, Nico Rosberg, Rosberg, Sports news, Sports

    "Rio was a wonderful way to finish my Olympic career and receiving this Award adds to my personal sense of achievement," said Michael Phelps after winning the Laureus Comeback of the Year. (Source: Laureus.com)

  • Laureus World Sports Awards 2017, Laureus awards, Laureus awards 2017, Usain Bolt, Bolt, Bolt Laureus awards, Usain Bolt Laureus Sportsman award, Simone Biles, Biles, Michael Phelps, Phelps, Nico Rosberg, Rosberg, Sports news, Sports

    Formula One champion Nico Rosberg, who retired from Formula 1 post winning the Championship by defeating teammate Lewis Hamilton won the Breakthrough of the Year Award. (Source: Laureus.com)

  • Laureus World Sports Awards 2017, Laureus awards, Laureus awards 2017, Usain Bolt, Bolt, Bolt Laureus awards, Usain Bolt Laureus Sportsman award, Simone Biles, Biles, Michael Phelps, Phelps, Nico Rosberg, Rosberg, Sports news, Sports

    The premier global sports awards took place in the company of royalty as Prince Albert and Princess Charlene joined the biggest names in sport at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday in Monaco. (Source: Laureus.com)

  • Laureus World Sports Awards 2017, Laureus awards, Laureus awards 2017, Usain Bolt, Bolt, Bolt Laureus awards, Usain Bolt Laureus Sportsman award, Simone Biles, Biles, Michael Phelps, Phelps, Nico Rosberg, Rosberg, Sports news, Sports

    Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester City win Laureus Spirit of Sport Award for their incredible achievement in winning 2015/16 Premier League title. (Source: Laureus.com)

  • Laureus World Sports Awards 2017, Laureus awards, Laureus awards 2017, Usain Bolt, Bolt, Bolt Laureus awards, Usain Bolt Laureus Sportsman award, Simone Biles, Biles, Michael Phelps, Phelps, Nico Rosberg, Rosberg, Sports news, Sports

    Usain Bolt was awarded his Laureus Award by Michael Johnson while Michel Phelps received his award by Boris Becker. (Source: Laureus.com)

  • Laureus World Sports Awards 2017, Laureus awards, Laureus awards 2017, Usain Bolt, Bolt, Bolt Laureus awards, Usain Bolt Laureus Sportsman award, Simone Biles, Biles, Michael Phelps, Phelps, Nico Rosberg, Rosberg, Sports news, Sports

    Rio Olympics' refugee team was named as winner of Laureus Award for sporting inspiration. (Source: Laureus.com)

More from this section

    Best of Express