Lasith Malinga hosts Indian team ahead of fifth ODI, see pics

With a 4-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, Indian cricket team enjoyed their time off the field as veteran Sri Lankam bowler Lasith Malinga hosted dinner for the visitors at his residence in Colombo. Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who has been among the runs and has smashed two consecutive tons, posted a photo with his wife and Sri Lankan players. A number of Sri Lankan players have featured in IPL and the event showed that how the players share a good bond.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been among the runs ever since Champions Trophy, shared the frame with Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews. In his post on Instagram, the left-handed batsman wrote, "Had great time with sri lankan boys at malinga house for dinner"

Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma along with KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal clicked a selfie with Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga.

Right handed batsman Ajinkya Rahane clicked a selfie with Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga. Rahane is yet to play a match in the five-match ODI series, Malinga scalped his 300th ODI wicket by dismissing Virat Kohli in the fourth ODI in Colombo. While Rahane played for Rajasthan Royal and Rising Pune Supergiant, Malinga has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians since the second edition of IPL.