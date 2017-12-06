1 / 10

Kuldeep Yadav's hat-helped India register a 50-run victory over Australia in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kuldeep, playing just his ninth ODI, then turned on the heat with his triple strike in the 33rd over. He got Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins, becoming only the third Indian after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev to ever record an ODI hat-trick. (Source: Reuters)