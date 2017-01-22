Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya’s fifties in vain as England win at Eden Gardens

England registered their first win of their Indian tour, edging past the hosts by five runs in the third and final ODI at the Eden Gardens. Chasing 322 to win, India almost rode on Kedar Jadhav's brilliant 90 along with Hardik Pandya's maiden half-century but it wasn't sufficient for the hosts to whitewash the series. (Source: AP)

England opener Jason Roy continued his fine form as he scored his eighth ODI half-century and his third of the three-match series. Roy brought up his fifty in style as he smashed the ball over Ravindra Jadeja's head for a six. The right-handed batsman shared a 98-run stand with Sam Billings. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni, who stepped down from the post of India's limited overs captain before the England series, has been pivotal behind the stumps and also has been handy for the newly appointed skipper Virat Kohli.

Jonny Bairston in for Joe Root, made sure that he steps up for the tourists as he scored his 15th ODI fifty. By the time he was back into the pavilion, England was in a commanding situation as the wicket-keeper batsman helped his side reach 240. (Source: AP)

Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets and is now India's highest wicket-taker in the series with five wickets. He took out England's middle order, claiming the wickets of captain Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow. (Source: PTI)

England's all-rounder Ben Stokes played another destructive innings as he hammered four boundaries and two sixes. His knock of 57 helped England post a total of 321 at Eden Gardens. This was his 9th ODI half-century and second in three-match series. (Source: AP)

It was a repeat of first two fixtures as Indian openers failed again and were back in the pavilion in first six overs. Eoin Morgan & Co still had a dueling challenge as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli was still in the middle. Kohli playing his first series as the full-time captain, scored his 39th fifty and second of the series. He hit eight fours before he was by Jos Buttler off Ben Stokes. (Source: AP)

Yuvraj Singh, who scored his 14th one-day century in Cuttack and shared a 256-run stand with MS Dhoni to help India take 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series, found himself unluck as the left-handed batsman missed his fifty by five runs. Yuvraj smashed five fours and one six before he was dismissed by Liam Plunkett. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni was felicitated by Kapil Dev during the innings break for his contribution to Indian cricket. Spectators at the Eden Gardens were expecting some firework from the former captain but his innings was brought to an end by Jake Ball after he edged the ball and Jos Buttler collected it comfortably behind the wickets. (Source: PTI)