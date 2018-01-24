5 / 7

Cheteshwar Pujara (50) was the only other Indian batsman to post a half-century, with his patient innings taking 179 deliveries as he tried to stifle the home attack. He had a slice of early luck when given not out after Ngidi struck him on the pads. South Africa did not review umpire Ian Gould’s decision and replays showed the ball would have hit leg stump. Pujara's vigil came to an end when he edged all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (2-25) to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, one of five dismissals for the gloveman. (Source: BCCI)