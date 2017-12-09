1 / 10

Ahead of his epic clash with Triple H, Jinder Mahal took the time out to try on a custom robe by celebrated designer Narendra Kumar and looked majestic in it. The confident 'Modern Day Maharaja' is in Delhi for WWE Live India 2017. The Singh Brorthers and Kavita Devi ensured that the guests had a great time in the capital. While Devi took Sasha Banks to shop for a saree, Alexa Bliss learnt a step or two of bhangra from the Singh Brothers. WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will take on Sasha Banks for her title. Meanwhile Enzo Amore and Kalisto will go head-to-head for the WWE Cruiserweight championship. (Source: WWE)