1 / 7

WWE superstar Jinder Mahal met star boxer Vijender Singh. Jinder will be in India on December 9 for his match against Triple H that headlines WWE Live India 2017. He invited Vijender for the match. Vijender, in turn, invited Jinder for his his match agianst Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu in Jaipur that will be held on December 25. The two shared a work out session alongwith Jinder's side kicks the Singh Brothers. Jinder Mahal, whose real name is Yuvraj Singh Dhesi, is a Canadian of Indian origin and is known in the ring as the 'Modern Day Maharaja.' He was WWE Champion after beating Randy Orton in July but the title was recently taken away from him by AJ Styles.