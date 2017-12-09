1 / 15

Ahead of the much awaited fight against the 'King of Kings' Triple H, Jinder Mahal has been kept busy outside the ring as well. While the 'Modern Day Maharaja' recieved a special gift from designer Narendra Kumar, he spent time with boxer Vijender Singh. To add more fun and excitment to his trip to India, the Indian origin wrestler tried his hand in cricket. However, he didn't have much success with it. Indianexpress.com sums up Jinder Mahal's top moments in India.