Jelena Ostapenko rallies to French Open title

Despite winning her first grand slam title on Paris clay, Jelena Ostapenko's favourite tournament is Wimbledon. (Source: AP)

Jelena Ostapenko emulated the darling of Roland Garros, Gustavo Kuerten, by making the French Open her first career title -- the feat the Brazilian achieved in 1997 on the day Ostapenko was born. (Source: AP)

In July 2014, the then 17-year-old Ostapenko sealed a comeback victory to beat Kristina Schmiedlova 2-6 6-3 6-0 and win the 2014 Wimbledon juniors title. (Source: Reuters)

Romania's Simona Halep fought bravely but lost in her second Grand Slam final. Halep had a massive chance to grab the number one spot in the WTA rankings but now she moves up to Number two after losing to Ostapenko. Halep poses with her runners up trophy during the French Open ceremony. (Source: Reuters)

Jelena Ostapenko displayed some amazing tennis after making crucial comebacks in crunch situations of the match. She is the first player since Justine Henin in 2005 to win a singles’ title at Roland Garros after saving a match point.(Source: AP)

Simona Halep gave away four consecutive games in the third set. Leading 2-3 at one moment, she slipped to 6-3 and lost the match. Halep had lost to Maria Sharapova in 2014. (Source: AP)

Jelena Ostapenko launched an impressive tally of 299 winners from her fluorescent green racquet. (Source: Reuters)