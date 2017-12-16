1 / 10

Google released its top trending searches of the year on Wednesday and The Indian Premier League emerged as the most searched sporting event in 2017. The tenth edition of the IPL, which began on April 5 and culminated on May 21, featured a total of eight teams. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy for a record third time after beating Rising Pune Supergiants in the final. This edition was also the last time that two franchises of Gujarat and Pune featured in the IPL. (Source: PTI)