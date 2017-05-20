IPL Final: A look back at previous nine IPL finals; see pics

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final of 2008 IPL to bag the inaugural title. Shane Warne-led side won the match by three wickets after Sohail Tanvir stole a single off the last delivery. (Source: Express archive)

In the second edition of Indian Premier League, it was Deccan Chargers and Royal Challengers Bangalore who locked horns with each other. Adam Gilchrist's Dccan won the final and the title by 6 runs in Johannesburg.(Source: Express Archive)

Chennai Super Kings once again made a cut in the finals. This was the third edition of the cash-rich league and they were up against Mumbai Indians. Riding on Suresh Raina's half century, CSK compiled 168/5 in 20 overs and later restricted MI to 146/9 to win the match by 22 runs. (Source: Express Archive)

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings made a final appearance in this 2011 edition as well. They faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. Murali Vijay and Mike Hussey gave the hosts a perfect start as they stitched a partnership of 159 runs for the first wicket. CSK ended the quota of 20 overs at a score of 205/5 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB just managed a total of 147/8 in their 20 overs. CSK won the match and their second IPL title by 58 runs. (Source: PTI)

Making it third in a row, CSK were yet again in the final of the Indian Premier League. They were now facing Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the final match. Batting first, CSK batsmen piled up a total of 190/3 in allotted 20 overs. But a fantastic display of batting from Manvinder Bisla who scored 89 off 48 balls anchored KKR to their maiden title win by 5 wickets. (Source: Express Archive)

In 2013 edition, Mumbai Indians once again registered a berth in the final of Indian Premier League. They were up against CSK. MI reached 148 in 20 overs after losing 9 wickets. Dwayne Bravo scalped 4 wickets during the course. But Chennai were restricted to 125/9 in 20 overs despite Dhoni's unbeaten 63. MI won their maiden IPL title by 23 runs. (Source: Express Archive)

The final of Indian Premier League in 2014 saw KKR and KXIP. Riding on Wriddhiman Saha's spectacular century, KXIP notched up 199/4 in 20 overs. But Manish Pandey's 94 during KKR's chase was enough to anchor his side to a win in the final. KKR won the match by 3 wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Source: Express Archive)

In 2015 edition of IPL. Mumbai Indians faced Chennai Super Kings in finals. Mumbai scored 202/5 in 20 overs. In reply, CSK scored 161/8 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians won the match and second IPL title by 41 runs. (Source: Express Archive)