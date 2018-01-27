1 / 13

IPL Auction 2018 saw some of cricket's biggest name go for auction in Bangalore. The first surprise of the day was R Ashwin. Coming in at number two in the auction, Ashwin was sold to Kings XI Punjab after Chennai Super Kings decided to pull out of the bidding war. He will join Yuvraj Singh at KXIP for a price of Rs 7.60 crore. This auction has not been the best for Indian veteran players as their prices have plummeted. A couple of big names also went unsold on the first day of the auction.