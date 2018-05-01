1 / 8

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League has crossed the halfway mark. The crowd and the spectators have witnessed some lethal and exciting performances from the players on the field. Whether it was Shane Watson's hundred or Virat Kohli's fighting 92*, the fans cheered for every moment. With the fans, the players also got the support from their wives. Bollywood actress and Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma has been present in the stands in almost every game. From blowing kisses when the RCB skipper notched up a half-century to hailing a stunning catch from him in the field, the Bollywood actress has cheered for husband Virat and RCB. (Source: BCCI)