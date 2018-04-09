IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 77 helps Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- CitiesHimachal Pradesh: 27 school children killed as school bus falls into gorge in Kangra, CM announces compensation
- Anti-quota bandh call has police in MP, UP Rajasthan on high alert
- SportsIPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Hyderabad give Rajasthan a Royal hammering to record first win
- Cauvery water dispute: Supreme Court pulls up Centre, says hand in scheme by May 3
- Congress' fast: Rahul attacks PM, calls him anti-Dalit; it's not 'upwaas' but 'uphaas, says BJP
- EntertainmentRecent on-screen Bollywood pairs whose chemistry was just off-the-charts: Ranbir-Deepika, Varun-Alia and more
- EntertainmentTamil film industry unites against IPL tournament in Chennai
- EntertainmentSalman Khan to his loved ones: Thank you for being there
- EntertainmentMercury trailer: Prabhudheva's walking dead act piques our interest
- SportsHyderabad give Rajasthan a Royal hiding
- SportsTwitterati hails Dhawan's 'fearless' knock
- Sports'Continuing with formula aggresive batting'
- TechnologyApple iPhone 8, 8 Plus PRODUCT (Red) special edition launched: Price in India starts at Rs 67,940
- TechnologyXiaomi aims to boost local manufacturing in India, announces three new smartphone plants
- TechnologyFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before US Congress on April 10, 11: Everything to know
- LifestyleShraddha Kapoor's red faux leather skirt is a sure shot conversation starter