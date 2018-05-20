1 / 7

Kolkata Knight Riders made the play-offs of the Indian Premier League with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here tonight, rising to the occasion and displaying in abundance the quality that sets apart a two-time champions. Opting to bat, hosts SRH were restricted to 172 for nine after a flying start at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Playing in their crucial final league game, KKR held their nerves to chase down a target of 173 with two balls to spare. (Source: BCCI)