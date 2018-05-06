5 / 8

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan (2/23 in 4 overs) was the most impressive bowler for Sunrisers as he put the brakes in the second half of the Delhi innings. Shaw once again provided a blazing start, reaching to his second IPL half-century in only 25 balls. His innings had six boundaries and three huge sixes. He teed off with six over long on off Sandeep Sharma and then lofted Shakib Al Hasan inside out for his second maximum.The most fruitful over was the final one in the Powerplay where Shaw literally got stuck into Siddarth Kaul, hitting him for a six and three boundaries. The 18-year-old is one of the cleanest hitters among the 'Gen-Next' players. With a slight backfoot trigger towards leg-stump, the Mumbaikar makes room and plays his shots all around the wicket. While there is a preference for straight hits, he is equally adept in hitting the cut shots and is not afraid to pull the short balls when the need arises. (Source: BCCI)