Dwayne Bravo consistently bowled in the block hole in a tense finish as Chennai Super Kings prevailed over a weakened Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs to consolidate their position at the top of the order in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Given the responsibility of bowling the final over with SRH requiring 19 runs, the composed Dwayne Bravo was hit for six and a four by Rashid to bring the equation to six off one. Bravo managed to get it on the block hole and Rashid could only manage a single. (Source: IPL)