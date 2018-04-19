7 / 8

Ajinkya Rahane's opening partner Short ended up with his highest score in the tournament so far but it was not one of his fluent knocks. The Australian, used to playing on bouncy pitches back home, later said he is still getting used to the low bounce in his maiden IPL stint. The in-form Sanju Samson (7) getting out cheaply also hurt the home team which could never get a move-on with wickets falling at regular intervals. KKR began with the spin from both sides and Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav kept things tights, conceding nine runs in the first three overs. Rahane welcomed Narine in the next over hitting him for four consecutive boundaries as the over went for 18 runs. (Source: BCCI)