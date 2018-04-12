8 / 8

The two Indian batsmen shared a 62-run stand for the third wicket, taking the team to 84 for two in 10 overs. However, Nadeem found the stumps of Samson in the following over before removing Rahane in the 14th over, making it 112 for four. The quick dismissals got England wicket-keeper batsman Buttler and Rahul Tripathi together and they both attacked the Daredevils from the word go. Buttler hammered two fours and as many sixes in his entertaining knock before being bowled off a slower-ball from Shami. The 17th over bowled by Morris leaked 18 runs, turning out to be the most expensive over of the innings. (Source: BCCI)