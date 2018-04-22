1 / 7

Explosive batsman AB de villiers enthralled the crowd with a whirlwind unbeaten 39-ball 90 as Royal Challengers Bangalore notched up a convincing six-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils in their IPL fixture at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here today. It rained fours and sixes as de villiers produced a vintage innings and singled-handedly chased down the 175-run target with two overs to spare to bring RCB's campaign back on track. (Source: IPL)