The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick start on April 7 when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. But before the cash-rich league begins, the cricketers have been spending some rare time off with their family. The newly-appointed skipper of the Delhi Daredevils, Gautam Gambhir made a visit to Golden Temple Amritsar with wife and daughter. The left-handed batsman was seen taking blessings and worshipping at the holy temple. He was appointed as DD captain earlier this month. (Source: PTI)