7 / 8

Put into bat, Sanju Samson sent the bowlers on a leatherhunt hitting as many as 10 sixes and two fours. Sanju Samson scored his half-century off 34 balls, showing one and all why he is so highly rated by India A coach Rahul Dravid. In Jos Buttler (21 off 14), Samson found an able partner as they put on 73 runs in just 37 balls. Umesh Yadav after his 'man of the match' effort against KXIP was completely off colour going for 59 runs in 4 wicketless overs. The last three overs yielded 60 runs for the Royals. Samson first got 16 runs off Kulwant Khejroliya, who bowled the 18th over and then hammered Woakes for 17 off the penultimate over by smashing a six and two consecutive fours. He saved his best for the last plundering Umesh for 27 runs that hit three sixes and a boundary. Only Yuzvendra Chahal had respectable figures of 2 for 22 in 4 overs. (Source: IPL)