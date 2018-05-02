5 / 8

Pandya brothers -Hardik and Krunal -- kept Mumbai in with some smart batting, running hard between the wickets to keep the scoreboard moving. Krunal hit de Grandhomme for a massive six before Hardik found two boundaries to take 17 runs from the 16th over. The brother had put on a 50-run stand to get closer to the total. The visitors needed 45 from the last four but Southee bowled exceptionally well by conceding just five runs in the 18th over. Siraj sent back Krunal (23) to end his 56-run partnership with Hardik and now Mumbai needed 28 from nine balls. Southee struck again and this time he removed Hardik, caught by Kohli in the deep, in the first ball of the final over. With that wicket Mumbai were out of the game. (Source: BCCI)