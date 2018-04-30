8 / 8

RCB's first 10 overs wasn't as productive as they lost three wickets for 75 runs. It was primarily due to Kohli that they managed another 100 runs in the back-10. The slow start by RCB was one of the reasons for not getting the par-score of 200 as the Powerplay overs produced only 40 runs. Put into bat, openers McCullum and Quinton de Kock (29 off 27 balls) put on 67 runs but consumed eight overs in the process. The South African 'keeper-batsman was scalped by Kuldeep Yadav with his first ball after the strategic break. De Kock's inside out lofted shot was pouched in the deep by Shubman Gill. RCB lost next two back-to-back wickets in the 10th over when McCullum was caught off Russell and Manan Vohra (0) made a hash of a low full-toss. Mandeep Singh (19) became Russell's third victim. A slower delivery on off-stump, Mandeep swung and did not get the elevation he needed and Shivam Mavi took the catch at deep midwicket. Earlier, Sunil Naraine was greeted by de Kock with two consecutive boundaries of his first over. First he swept one towards short fine leg and then a cross-batted shot towards deep midwicket fence. De Kock also hit a six off Mitchell Johnson's first over. (Source: BCCI)