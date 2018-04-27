1 / 10

Riding on wonder spinner Rashid Khan's brilliant effort, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced an inspired bowling display to eke out a fighting 13-run win over in-form Kings XI Punjab in a low-scoring IPL match on Thursday. Rashid (3/19)) turned out to be the star for Sunrisers once again as he along with Shakib (2/18) turned the tables around for the hosts in the middle overs after Manish Pandey's fighting 54 propelled them to 132 for six. (Source: IPL)