IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony in Mumbai: Bollywood stars steal show with glittering performances
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Germany: Several dead after vehicle ploughs into crowd in Muenster city
- SportsIPL 2018 Live Score MI vs CSK Live Streaming: MI lose Suryakumar after big stand
- Rahul Gandhi calls Amit Shah's animal remarks 'disrespectful', says don't take BJP chief seriously
- Focus on defence, trade and agriculture as PM Modi, Oli seek to rekindle Indo-Nepal ties
- Relief for Salman Khan as Jodhpur court grants bail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case
- EntertainmentCelebrities react as Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case: Highlights
- EntertainmentPreeti Simoes on Kapil Sharma: When we were in a relationship, he was doing well
- EntertainmentSalman Khan walks out of Jodhpur central jail. See photos
- EntertainmentIPL 2018 opening ceremony: Hrithik, Tamannaah, Prabhudheva and others give captivating performances
- SportsIPL 2018 Live Score MI vs CSK Live Streaming
- SportsRohit thanks Wankhede, IPL begins officially
- SportsTill when will India, Pakistan live in bloodshed: Akhtar
- TechnologyLiving with the Nokia 7 Plus: Five things we love -- and one we don't
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 India price leaked: Specifications, features and everything else to know
- TechnologyGoPro Fusion review: 360-degree video becomes easy to handle
- LifestyleWorld Health Day: These things will help you curb your holiday stress