IPL 2018 opening ceremony: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League was officially declared open by IPL Commissioner Rajeev Shukla. Alongwith Shukla were BCCI acting President CK Khanna, CoA members Diana Edulji and Vinod Rai and BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. The declaration was followed by performances from Varun Dhawan, Tamanna Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mika Singh and Hrithik Roshan. The opening ceremony was concluded with home captain Rohit Sharma bringing out the IPL trophy that he and the Mumbai Indians won last season and thanking the crowd for turning up in the thousands. (Source: IPL)