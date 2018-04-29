1 / 8

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to an eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. CSK were restricted to a total of 170 batting first and Mumbai managed to get there with Rohit Sharma leading the charge in the last two overs. Mumbai made a steady start to the chase with Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav putting up an opening stand of 69. Rohit and Lewis then pushed Mumbai to the brink of victory and Hardik Pandya then provided Rohit company after Lewis was dismissed in the second last over bowled by his Trinidadian compatriot Dwayne Bravo. (Source: PTI)