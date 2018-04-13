1 / 7

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) continued their victory march in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by one wicket in a last over thriller on Thursday. Chasing 148, Hyderabad got off to a good start but lost wickets at regular intervals. In the last over of the match SRH needed 6 runs. Deepak Hooda and Billy Stanlake held their nerves to guide their side to a win in the last over of the match. (Source: PTI)