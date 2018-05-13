IPL 2018: Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 94 powers Rajasthan Royals to victory at Wankhede
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Delhi dust storm: Several dead in UP, over 70 flights diverted at IGI airport; metro services hit
- SportsIPL 2018 Highlights: Buttler keeps Royals in playoff hunt
- A Dalit chief minister for Karnataka? Siddaramaiah gives his approval stamp
- India not safe in BJP's hands as nation cannot be 'built on divides': Tharoor
- Nirmala says Sharif's remarks on 26/11 attacks vindicate govt's stand, Pak ex-minister blames India over delay in trial
- EntertainmentMahanati box office report: Keerthy Suresh-Dulquer Salmaan film sets US box office aflame
- EntertainmentThe first look of Sunny Leone’s Veeramadevi to be out on May 18
- EntertainmentAllu Sirish bags a key role in Suriya-Mohanlal’s film with KV Anand
- EntertainmentAishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the Cannes red carpet looking like a million bucks
- SportsIPL 2018 Live, MI vs RR in Mumbai
- SportsLiverpool into UCL, City reach 100 points
- SportsEPL Final Matchday: Liverpool clinch UCL spot
- TechnologyFlipkart Mobile Big Shopping sale: Top smartphone deals on Google Pixel 2 XL, HTC U11, Moto Z2 Force and more
- TechnologyAmazon Summer Sale 2018: Best deals on Moto G5S Plus, Honor 8 Pro, Moto X4, Apple iPhone SE and more
- TechnologyApple hit with class action lawsuit over MacBook, MacBook Pro 'butterfly' keyboard issues
- LifestyleMother’s Day 2018: Nandana Dev Sen picks five books every mother must read
Advertisement