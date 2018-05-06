2 / 8

By the final over, KKR needed 23 runs and Krunal Pandya defended them comfortably with the innings ending at 168 for six. Robin Uthappa's (54 off 35) first fifty plus score of the competition also went in vain. It was another much needed win for slow starters Mumbai, who had beaten KXIP on Friday. They remain in fifth spot in the standings with eight points, having earned their fourth win in 10 games. KKR, on the other hand, remain in the top-four with 10 points after their fifth loss in 10 matches. (Source: BCCI)