Mumbai Indians got their first win of Indian Premier League 2018 after they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Mumbai posted a total of 213 for the loss of six wickets and then restricted Bangalore to 168 for 8. This was Mumbai's first win in four matches and they are sixth in the points table after the win on Tuesday. Bangalore have gone down to seventh in the points tables with just one win in four games. Mumbai have a better net run rate than Bangalore. (PTI Photo)