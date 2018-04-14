IPL 2018, MI vs DD: Jason Roy takes Delhi Daredevils home in last-ball thriller against MI
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Syria airstrikes: India closely following case, seeks impartial probe into use of 'chemical weapons', says MEA
- Unnao rape case: Accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar sent to seven-day police custody
- SportsIPL Live Score KKR vs SRH: KKR lose quick wickets at Eden
- Setback to Pravin Togadia as aide Raghav Reddy loses VHP chief poll
- Kathua rape case: BJP says ‘all fears settled’, adds no pressure on party
- EntertainmentMahanati teaser: Keerthy Suresh nails Savitri's look
- EntertainmentKammara Sambhavam movie review: Dileep's genre-breaker is very entertaining
- EntertainmentThere’s a lot of beauty in ageing gracefully, says Rani Mukerji
- EntertainmentHow Khichdi revamped Indian television for a 90s kid
- SportsIPL Live Score KKR vs SRH at Eden
- SportsCWG 2018: India finish penultimate day in ultimate fashion
- SportsCWG 2018: Vikas Krishan, Gaurav win gold
- TechnologyGoogle Home Mini review: Big things come in small packages
- TechnologyNow, let artificial intelligence find that perfect match for you
- TechnologyApple iPhone X in gold leaked via FCC, here’s what we know
- LifestyleAmid Poila Boishakh festivities, the Kheror Khata has turned its final page this year