With 11 needed in the final over, Englishman Roy hammered Mustifizur Rahman for four and a six, before playing out three dot balls. Delhi needed one-run off the final ball and Roy connected it and completed the run to ensure that his side won, with Shreyas Iyer (27 not out) at the other end. Roy and skipper Gautam Gambhir conjured up a 50-run stand for the first wicket. Roy made his intentions clear hitting a four off Hardik Pandya. He then smashed a towering six and a four off Akila Dhananjaya as Delhi raced to 23/0 in two overs. Hardik Pandya conceded 21 runs in his second over as Roy hammered him for two consecutive sixes over long on and square-leg respectively and followed it with a four. But Gambhir (15), failed to convert his start, as he gave a sitter to Rohit Sharma off Rahman. (Source: BCCI)