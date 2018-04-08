1 / 7

'CSK! CSK!' rang out all around the Wankhede Stadium, reflecting how much the Chennai-based franchise were missed from the IPL. The Mumbai crowd was cheering for Chennai Super Kings as they snatched a win from right under the noses of the Mumbai Indians. Chasing a target of 166, CSK looked down and out when they were 107/5 in the 15th over. Then came Dwayne Bravo. His death over bowling is what put the breaks on the Mumbai innings and prevented them from getting to a big total. His death over batting won CSK the match. He scored 68 off 30 balls and laid the foundations for an incredible win that was confirmed by Kedar Jadhav's four off the penultimate ball of the match. (Source: PTI)