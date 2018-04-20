7 / 8

Gayle moved to 99 with his 11th six hit off Bhuvneshwar Kumar over long-off. In Siddarth Kaul's next over, he dabbed the ball towards point to complete a quick single. As a mark of celebration, Gayle gestured rocking a baby in a cradle, with his wife and daughter in the VIP box. "This hundred is dedicated to my daughter. Tomorrow is her birthday," the doting father said. The first 50 came off 39 balls and he took a mere 19 balls to complete the second 50. Each and every six was signature Gayle. Minimum footwork and maximum power behind the shots. It was the 14th over of the innings when Gayle actually turned the heat on. Already batting on 51, he smote leg-spinner Rashid Khan for four consecutive sixes. The first was over long-off, followed by a couple down the ground hits landing into sightscreen. The fourth six was slogged in the deep mid-wicket region. (Source: BCCI)