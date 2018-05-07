5 / 8

Earlier, Mujeeb led an impressive bowling display from Kings XI to restrict struggling Rajasthan to a modest 152 for nine. Mujeeb (3/27) struck in the first two deliveries of the 15th over, first removing dangerous -looking Buttler and then Archer to stand in with a chance of registering a hat-trick. But it didn't come as he bowled a wide delivery in the next ball. However, Mujeeb's exploits were enough to keep Rajasthan in check as Kings XI kept on losing wickets at regular intervals from the start after being sent into bat. (Source: BCCI)